Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda's 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' is re-releasing on this day Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda's film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' is also going to be re-released in theaters during Women's Day.

The trend of re-releasing films is gaining momentum in Bollywood and Deepak Mukut's 'Soham Rockstar Entertainment' is adding its films to this trend. After the successful re-release of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' (2016), Deepak Mukut is now all set to bring back the 2017-released film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' to theaters. The Bollywood film features Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda in leading roles, while K K Raina, Alka Amin, Govind Namdev And Manoj Pahwa play supporting roles.

The film will knock theatres again on this day

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda's film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' will be re-released on Women's Day on March 7. Rajkummar has expressed happiness over its rerelease by releasing the poster of the film on his Instagram Stories. The film proved to be a 'flop' at the time of its original release. However, over the years, the film gathered many viewers with its story.

The budget of this film was Rs 13 crore. During its run in theatres, the film earned Rs 11.14 crore. Now, after the re-release, the film's earnings are expected to increase. Ironically, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' also had a similar fate. Seems like Rajkummar Rao is returning now after Harshvardhan Rane to collect its debt.

It is significant to note that earlier, John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' was scheduled for release on March 7, but it was postponed for a week and will now release on March 14.

Story of the film

There is no big release on March 7, which can benefit the rerelease of 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.' The film was directed by Ratna Sinha and produced under Vinod Bachchan's Soundarya Productions. 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' is the story of Aarti (played by Kriti), who agrees to have an arranged marriage with Sattu (played by Rajkumar) but runs away on the wedding day. Later, Sattu returns as an IAS officer to take his revenge. The album of this film is also loved by the audiences.

