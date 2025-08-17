'Rajesh Khanna gave me mangalsutra,' Anita Advani opens up about her secret relationship Anita Advani, who was close to the late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna, recently made a shocking revelation about her secret marriage with 'Kaka'.

New Delhi:

Rajesh Khanna, a late actor from the Hindi film industry, is still remembered for his brilliant acting. Apart from this, there have been talks of his love story, marriage and separation with actress Dimple Kapadia.

Not only this, the name of Anita Advani was also often associated with the actor's life. Now the actress has broken the silence on her personal relationship with Rajesh Khanna. Let's know what the actress said.

Anita secretly married Rajesh Khanna?

Anita Advani recently spoke about her relationship with the late actor Rajesh Khanna in a conversation with Meri Saheli. 'We got married privately, but no one in the film industry talks about it openly. Everyone says 'we are friends' or 'we are in a relationship.' There was already news in the media that I am with him, so neither of us had to publicly announce the marriage,' she said in the interview.

Further in the conversation, the actress added, 'We had a small temple in our house. I had a mangalsutra made, which was of gold and that too with black beads. He made me wear it, then applied sindoor and said, 'From today, you are my responsibility.''

Anita was in the actor's life before Dimple Kapadia

Anita Advani said that she had come into the actor's life before Rajesh Khanna's wife, Dimple Kapadia. 'Yes, I came into his life before Dimple Kapadia. But I did not marry him because I was very young at that time. Eventually, I went back to Jaipur,' said Anita.



Along with this, she added that when she went to see Rajesh Khanna for the last time after his death, she was not allowed to go and the bouncers stopped her.

For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna died on July 18, 2012 in Mumbai due to prolonged illness. The actor breathed his last at the age of 69.

