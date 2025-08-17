Divorce rumours to Govinda's recovery, here's all Sunita Ahuja revealed in her first vlog Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shared her first vlog on her YouTube channel on August 15, where she spoke about several controversies in her life. Read further to know what she said.

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has also been making a lot of headlines these days. People have liked many of her interviews, and some have even asked her about coming into films.

Not films or shows, Ahuja has started her YouTube channel. On Friday, she shared her first vlog on her channel, where she even responded to divorce rumours with Govinda.

Sunita reveals she had prayed to marry Govinda

In the first video, Sunita Ahuja was seen visiting the Maa Kali temple. During this, she looked emotional while talking about her relationship with Govinda. She started the video with the journey, after which she reached the temple. During this, she said that she believes a lot in Maa Kali. Meanwhile, Pandit ji asked her about her wish.

On hearing Pandit ji's question, Sunita got emotional and started crying. 'Since childhood, when my mother used to take me to Mahalaxmi temple, I used to go with my mother. Mahalaxmi Mata is very dear to Mumbai, I used to go there since I was 8-9 years old. When I met Govinda, I started praying to Maa that I get married to him. Maa has fulfilled all my wishes. I got married, Mata Rani also gave me two good children,' Sunita Ahuja said in the vlog.

Sunita addressed divorce rumours indirectly

She further said, 'I have so much faith in Maa that no matter who tries to break my house, I know that Maa Kali is sitting there. Whoever hurts me, this form of Maa Kali will slit everyone's throats. Because it is not a good thing to hurt a good person and a good woman.' Netizens think it was Sunita's way of responding to divorce rumours.

Watch Sunita Ahuja's vlog here:

Sunita's video is getting mixed responses from people. While some people liked her video, others trolled her for copying Farah Khan for trying to monetise YouTube.

