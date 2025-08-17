Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh Mehta welcome daughter 'Rumi' | See Pics Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta welcomed his second child with wife Jankee on August 15. The couple has named their daughter Rumi.

New Delhi:

TV actor Nakuul Mehta turned father for the second time on Friday. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor, along with his wife, Jankee Parekh Mehta, welcomed their second child on August 15.

Being blessed with a girl child, Nakuul took to his Instagram profile to share photos of her son Sufi with his newborn sister, Rumi.

Nakuul's heartwarming post

Nakuul shared several photos from the hospital and wrote, 'She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025. Your task is not to seek love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.'

Celebs congratulate Nakuul and Jankee

Gauahar Khan commented under Nakuul's post, 'I am happy for your family. May God bless you. Many, many congratulations.' Comedy queen Bharti Singh also commented, 'Congratulations on Rumi's arrival.' Dia Mirza also liked the post and wrote, 'Lots of love for all four of you.'

Nakuul and Jankee announced the pregnancy in June

Nakuul and Jankee have named their daughter Rumi. For the unversed, Rumi means 'beautiful'. On June 1, 2025, the actor announced his wife's second pregnancy. Let us tell you that the couple got married on January 28, 2012. They became parents of their firstborn in 2021. They named their son Sufi.

Nakuul Mehta's Workfront

Nakuul Mehta got fame from the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara in 2012. After this show, Nakuul's journey continued as he appeared in hit shows like Ishqbaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Dil Bole Oberoi, and Crime Patrol.

