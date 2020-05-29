Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@OFFICIALRAHULROY Rahul Roy to make and star in film based on the plight of migrant workers

Actor Rahul Roy, best known for his role in the 1990 film Aashiqui opposite Anu Aggarwal, is all set to make his Bollywood comeback. The actor will make and star in a movie based on the plight of migrant workers. The 52-year-old actor, in an interview with Times of India, said that shooting will commence omce the lockdown is over. The fillm will be titled The Walk and will focus on the hardships faced by the migrant workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

"I have roped in Nitin Gupta, who directed me in ‘Death Of An Ambassador’, to helm this project. ‘The Walk’ is a story of human trial and the heart-wrenching situation that migrant workers are facing. It revolves around two men — Roshan and Azaan — and their journey from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. I play Roshan in the film", Rahul Roy was quoted as saying to the leading daily.

Rahul Roy further said, “The coronavirus pandemic has put us in an unprecedented situation for which nobody was prepared. While many of us are in the comfort of our homes, it’s the migrant workers who are suffering the most. Their survival depends on their daily earnings. Now, the pandemic has taken that away from them. ‘The Walk’ shows how hardship and pain are masked by the simplicity of life and how Roshan and Azaan get home. Though the film focuses on their journey, through their eyes, you get a glimpse of the life of all migrant workers, who are trying to return to the sanctuary of their home.”

Recently, Rahul Roy was in news when Kareena Kapoor said on a talk show that Rahul Roy was her first crush. “My first crush was the hero of one my favourite films. I actually went to the theatre eight times to watch the film because of him and the songs of the film. This film’s song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long - my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him during his film Aashiqui,” she had said on an episode of Dance India Dance. “I’m speechless,” Rahul had said in reaction to Kareena’s confession.

Rahul was seen on the first season of reality show Bigg Boss. He emerged as the season’s winner.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage