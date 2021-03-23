Prabhas signs pan Indian project for Dil Raju; fans trend 'Prabhas 25'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DARLINGPRABHAS Prabhas signs pan Indian project for Dil Raju

The most popular South Indian star Prabhas is on a roll. The actor has been keeping his fans on the edge of their seat with a number of interesting films in the pipeline. Now, the reports claim that the superstar has signed a pan-Indian film for Dil Raju. Reports in Telugu 360 states that Dil Taju has locked Prashanth Neel for Prabhas. The director-actor duo has been already working together in their upcoming film Salaar. However, fans will have to wait for the project as it may roll in 2023.

Soon after the news break that Prabhas will be working with Dil Raju and Prashanth Neel, the actor's fans flooded the internet with their excitement. '#Prabhas25' started trending on Twitter and fans claimed that they are waiting to watch the magic onscreen. One Twitter user wrote, "#Prabhas25 film will be under SVC banner - Dil Raju, directed by Prashanth Neel. LAND MARK FILM." Another tweeted, "Mass Destruction once again Collision symbol #PrabhasNeel uniting for #Prabhas25 produced by #DilRaju." Check out some of the reactions here-

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for his period drama Adipurush. The actor is currentl;y ahootng for the same in which he will be sen as Ram. His look from the film has been said to be leaked as he was spotted at a airport. With long hair and mustache, Prabhas looked every bit of dapper.

Adipurush has gone on floors in January this year but the shoot stopped after a massive fire broke on the sets. A report added, "It will mostly be shot in the studio against a chroma screen. Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale."

In the 3D action drama Adipurush, Prabhas is set to play the role of Lord Ram while Saif will be seen as Ravan. It is a period drama set 7,000 years ago and will be directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Saif will be reuniting with Tseries Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut for the second time with the film. Talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to pull it off. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."