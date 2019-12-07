Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Pati, Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's highest opener ever with Rs 9.10 crore

Pati, Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's highest opener ever with Rs 9.10 crore

Pati, Patni Aur Woh surpasses Panipat on Day 1.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2019 11:53 IST
Pati, Patni Aur Woh
Image Source :

Pati, Patni Aur Woh mints Rs 9.10 crore on Day 1

 

Pati, Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is off to a great start. The movie opened at the box office on an impressive note. It minted Rs 9.10 crore on Day 1, thus become Kartik's biggest opener so far. It even surpassed the opening day collection of Luka Chuppi which earned Rs 8.01 crore on Day 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, ''#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz.''.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is expected to set the cash registers ringing on Weekends.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News