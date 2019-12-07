Pati, Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's highest opener ever with Rs 9.10 crore

Image Source : Pati, Patni Aur Woh mints Rs 9.10 crore on Day 1

Pati, Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is off to a great start. The movie opened at the box office on an impressive note. It minted Rs 9.10 crore on Day 1, thus become Kartik's biggest opener so far. It even surpassed the opening day collection of Luka Chuppi which earned Rs 8.01 crore on Day 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, ''#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz.''.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is expected to set the cash registers ringing on Weekends.