Parineeti Chopra gets injured while prepping for Saina Nehwal biopic

Parineeti took to Instagram to share that she's suffered a neck injury during her extensive training session for the biopic.

Parineeti Chopra, who has been working on the Saina Nehwal biopic, has suffered an injury while preparing for the film. She was to start shooting for the film in a month's time. The Kesari actress took to Instagram to share that she's suffered a neck injury during her extensive training session for the biopic.

"Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens. Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. #SainaNehwalBiopic," Parineeti posted on Instagram, along with a picture of herself wearing a neck cast.

Parineeti had recently shared a picture with Saina Nehwal announcing she would start shooting for the film in another 30 days. "30 more days to be her ... and live her!! #SainaNehwalBiopic @nehwalsaina," she wrote.

This isn't the first time the Saina Nehwal biopic has been stalled or nearing a bump. Shraddha Kapoor was earlier supposed to play the titular role, but she had to walk out of the film owing to her packed schedule.

It was then when Parineeti Chopra walked into the shoes.