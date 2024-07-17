Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with new posters of Stree 2, says 'India’s most loved gang is back'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM New poster of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2

Ahead of the trailer release, Pankaj Tripathi along with the makers of Stree 2 unveiled interesting new posters on social media on Wednesday. Pankaj, who plays an important supporting role in the film, took to his Instagram handle and shared new posters featuring all the lead casts of Stree 2 including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. ''India’s most loved gang is back with Stree, aapko darane aur hasaane!'' he wrote in the caption.

See the post:

The poster captures Bicky (RajKummar) and his gang facing the Stree with a fire stick and torch in their hands. As soon as the poster was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "O stree kal trailer le ke ana." Another user commented, "ap aa rreh ho na dekhna, apka intezaar rahega." Interestingly, the makers will be unveiling the trailer of the film on July 18.

Earlier this week, Shraddha took to Instagram and dropped a new poster of the film while expressing excitement about the trailer release.

In the poster, a lady in black can be seen from behind while holding her pony tail which is producing thunderbolts. "Kaali taagat se sabki raksha karne woh aa rahi hai bas 2 din mein! #Stree2 Trailer Out In 2 Days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024," she captioned the post.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, the film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Stree was released in 2018 and was a huge box office success. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana' phrase from the OG movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

