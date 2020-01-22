Ole Ole 2.0 from Jawaani Jaaneman out. Why did Saif Ali Khan do this to his own song?

Ole Ole 2.0 from Jawaani Jaaneman out

Jawaani Jaaneman makers have dropped the second song of the film titled Ole Ole 2.0 and it is no different from the first one. How? First of all, it is a party track and second, it is again a remix song. This 2.0 version of Ole Ole portrays Saif Ali Khan's casanova character to the fullest. He is seen flirting around and partying hard with girls.

The latest track has been sung by Amit Mishra, music is by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

For those who are not 90s kid and aren't aware of this hit party track, Ole Ole (the original one) sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya is from 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. The song picturised on Saif and Kajol earned Abhijeet, Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer. Bet, you will fall in love with the original one after hearing this.

Earlier, a reprised version of Jazzy B's 2004 song Jine Mera Dil Luteya-which still rules party chartbusters- was released. Sung by Jazzy B himself (thankfully) and Jyotica Tangri, the track is pretty good.

Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar is slated to release of January 31. The movie marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala. It also stars Tabu and Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait.

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Saif Ali Khan, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani.

Watch Jawaani Jaaneman trailer