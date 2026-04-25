Not Murder 2 but Saawariya had to mark Arijit Singh's singing debut in Bollywood, but what happened?

New Delhi:

Long before becoming one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, Arijit Singh got an early break from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director had reportedly noticed the young singer after his appearance on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 and offered him a song for the 2007 film Saawariya. Arijit recorded the track Yun Shabnami for the Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer, but the version eventually did not make it to the final cut of the film.

At the time, Arijit was still a newcomer trying to find his place in the music industry. Though Saawariya did not become his official playback debut, the opportunity reflected how his talent had already begun attracting attention from major filmmakers and composers. Industry watchers often see it as one of the earliest signs of the career that would later redefine contemporary Bollywood music.

Arijit's debut on TV

Arijit first came into the public eye through Fame Gurukul, a popular television singing competition where he impressed judges and viewers with his voice and versatility. Although he did not win the show, the platform helped introduce him to the entertainment world. After television, he spent several years working behind the scenes as a music programmer and assistant before landing bigger singing opportunities.

Arijit Singh's big debut

His breakthrough in films came with Murder 2 in 2011, where the song Phir Mohabbat gained attention. However, it was Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013 that turned him into a national sensation. The romantic ballad became one of the biggest songs of the decade and established him as a leading voice in Hindi cinema. From there, Arijit went on to deliver chartbusters such as Channa Mereya, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Gerua and many more across languages.

When Arijit Singh announced his retirement

The National award-winning singer announced his retirement on January 27, 2026 and stated that he won't be taking any more singing job from that on. It is significant to note that previously sung songs by the singers are been released now.

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