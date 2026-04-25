Mythological films become the new big trend in Indian cinema, from Ramayana to Mahavatar | See list

New Delhi:

Indian cinema is entering a phase where mythological stories are becoming the newest box office trend. After the success of large-scale action dramas and historical epics, filmmakers are now turning towards stories inspired by Indian legends, gods and timeless scriptures. With major stars, huge budgets and advanced visual effects, these films are being planned as nationwide theatrical events. Audience interest in culturally rooted stories has also grown sharply, making mythology one of the strongest genres for the next few years. From Ramayana to Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar, here is a look at key mythological films lined up for 2026 and 2027.

Ramayana: Part 1

Among the most anticipated Indian films, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for Diwali 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, while Sunny Deol is expected to play Hanuman. The project is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and aims to present the epic on an international scale.

Ramayana: Part 2

The second part of the saga is expected to release on Diwali 2027. It will continue the story from the first film and retain the same principal cast and team. With two back-to-back festive releases planned, Ramayana is being positioned as one of India’s biggest film franchises.

Mahavatar

Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar is one of the most talked-about mythological projects in development. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is based on Lord Parshuram and is expected to showcase the warrior sage’s journey on a grand cinematic scale. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the project has generated strong buzz ever since its announcement. The release is expected in 2026, though the final date is awaited.

Jai Hanuman

Director Prasanth Varma is expanding the world of HanuMan with Jai Hanuman. Expected to release in 2026, the film is backed by Primeshow Entertainment. While the cast has not been officially confirmed, the project is already among the most awaited mythology-based entertainers after the success of HanuMan.

Mahavatar Parshuram

Another major title in the genre is Mahavatar Parshuram, slated for December 2027. Backed by Hombale Films and reportedly directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film will centre on Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Vishnu. It is expected to be mounted on a lavish scale with action-heavy storytelling.

Kalki Universe Sequel

The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is also expected in 2027 or later. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the franchise combines futuristic science fiction with mythology linked to the Kalki avatar. Prabhas is likely to return in the lead role.

With several grand projects in development, mythological cinema is no longer a side genre. It is rapidly becoming the next big force in Indian movies.

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