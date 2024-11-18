Not Abhishek Bachchan but THIS actor was Shoojit Sircar's first choice for 'I Want To Talk'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Bachchan with Shoojit Sircar at I Want To Talk music launch

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to showcase a unique and never-before-seen avatar in Shoojit Sircar's much-anticipated film 'I Want To Talk'. However, in a surprising revelation, director Shoojit Sircar disclosed that the role was not originally envisioned by Abhishek Bachchan. Moreover, the filmmaker also opened up about writing the role for the late actor Irrfan Khan.

'In I Want To Talk, it was supposed to be Irrfan. Abhishek came quite close to that. I am very satisfied with the performance,' Sircar shared during an interview with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast. Irrfan Khan, known for his exceptional acting prowess, tragically passed away on April 29, 2020, after battling neuroendocrine cancer. The trailer of I Want To Talk introduces audiences to Abhishek as Arjun, a man navigating life’s trials with wit and humour. In one of the standout scenes, a doctor informs Arjun about an impending life-altering surgery. With limited time left, Arjun embarks on a journey of redemption, attempting to right his past wrongs.

Abhishek underwent a significant physical transformation for his role. The film’s first poster, unveiled in October, created quite a stir. It featured him in a robe and bright yellow-printed shorts, standing in a dimly lit room with a pot belly prominently displayed, complete with a surgery scar. His expression, amused yet exasperated, hinted at the film's unique blend of humour and poignancy. The poster’s caption added intrigue: “Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai but then, a picture 'talks' a thousand words.”

At the music launch event, Abhishek spoke candidly about his physical transformation for the role, confirming that it wasn’t achieved through prosthetics. “Don't ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while. And that is me. That isn't any prosthetic,” he quipped, adding a touch of humour to his honest confession.

Produced under the banners of Kino Works and Rising Sun Films, I Want To Talk features an impressive ensemble cast, including Pearle Dey, Kristin Goodard, Jayant Kripalani, Johnny Lever, and Ahilya Bambroo. The film’s blend of humour, drama, and emotional depth promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. With its premiere slated for November 22, audiences are eagerly awaiting Abhishek Bachchan's portrayal of Arjun, a role originally intended for the late Irrfan Khan but carried forward with finesse by Abhishek. Produced by Shoojit Sircar & Ronnie Lahiri’s Rising Sun Films & Kino Works.

