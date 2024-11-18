Ranveer Brar, The Buckingham Murders actor suffers severe spine injury

Follow us on Image Source : X Ranveer Brar suffers severe spine injury

Popular celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar needs no introduction. His art of cooking makes any boring dish delicious. On the other hand, talking about acting, he got recognition as an actor in The Buckingham Murders. These days masterchef and actor Ranveer Brar is facing challenges in his personal life. Actor and chef Ranveer has suffered a serious spinal injury.

Ranveer Brar was injured in this part of the body

According to reports, The Buckingham Murders actor has suffered a serious spinal injury. His spinal cord's C6 and C7 vertebrae have fractured. Due to this injury, he will have to rest for 3 weeks. Fans of chef and actor Ranveer have become a little worried after his health update came out. However, the relief is that now his health is improving and he is slowly recovering. The actor's team confirmed to the press that the actor is at his Mumbai residence, recovering.

Ranveer Brar has worked in these shows

Chef Ranveer Brar has been a judge in seasons 4, 6 and 7 of MasterChef India. Apart from this, he has worked in Fame Foodies and Thank God It's Friday. He is also praised a lot for his cooking and his name is also included in the list of successful chefs of India.

Ranveer Brar's film career

Ranveer Brar is not only a popular chef, but he has also shown his strength in acting. Ranveer started his film career with the web series Modern Love in the year 2022. After this, he has also worked in Kareena Kapoor Khan's film The Buckingham Murders. He also recently shared his experience of working in it. He said that he got to learn a lot from actress Kareena. Till now Ranveer has not made any announcement regarding his upcoming project. The actor-turned-chef seems to be balancing his YouTube, TV and film career well.

