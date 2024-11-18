Uma Dasgupta, 'Durga' of Satyajit Ray's iconic Pather Panchali, dies at 84

Follow us on Image Source : X Uma Dasgupta died at the age of 84 on Monday

Veteran actress Uma Dasgupta, who played the role of Durga in Satyajit Ray's cult movie 'Pather Panchali', a legendary filmmaker in the history of Indian cinema, has passed away. She said goodbye to this world at the age of 84. As soon as the news of Uma's death came out, a wave of mourning spread in the entertainment world.

The information about Uma's death has been given by her family. It is being reported that Dasgupta was battling cancer for a long time. But now she has lost the battle of life and she breathed her last in a hospital in Kolkata. Uma's death has brought a mountain of sorrow to her family and fans.

Durga of Pather Panchali is no more

For the unversed, Uma gained fame overnight by playing the character of Durga Roy in this movie which came 69 years ago. The film 'Pather Panchali' was released in theatres in 1955. This movie was made under the direction of Satyajit Ray, the legend of cinema, and it wrote a new story of success. The star cast of the film is still talked about. The character of Durga Roy played by Uma Dasgupta in this movie is still present in the minds of cinema lovers.

It is known that Uma Dasgupta's Pather Panchali film was based on the Pather Panchali novel written by Bengal's legendary writer Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay in the year 1929. Uma's film won many international film awards including the National Film Award.

Uma was the pride of Bengali cinema

Along with legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Uma Dasgupta was considered the pride of the Bengali film industry. In her brilliant acting career, she worked in many films in which she showed her excellent acting skills. Of course, she is no longer among us, but her golden contribution to the entertainment world will never be forgotten. No information has been revealed yet regarding the funeral of the actress.

