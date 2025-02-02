No Entry 2 in works! Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor and Manu Anand 'plot new adventures' | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM No Entry 2 in works with Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee has shared an exciting sneak peek of No Entry 2 on social media, posting a photo from the recce in Greece alongside producer Boney Kapoor and Director of Photography (DOP) Manu Anand. The trio is seen doing a recce at Greece for the highly anticipated sequel.

'Plotting new adventures in Greece with the producer Boney Kapoor ji and DOP Manu Anand ji! Prepping for the madness that’s #NoEntry2,' Bazmee wrote in the caption, teasing fans with a glimpse of the grand scale of the film's international shoot. While the plot remains tightly under wraps, the film is expected to continue the original’s hilarious mix of mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and laugh-out-loud moments.

The original No Entry, which became a massive success upon release in 2005, saw the three male leads caught in a complicated web of lies and deceit. With No Entry 2 already stirring up anticipation, fans are eager to see what outrageous scenarios Bazmee has in store for the sequel.

