Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, a look at theatrical releases in February

Follow us on Image Source : YT A look at theatrical releases in February

February 2025 is going to be an exciting month for Bollywood fans. From romantic-comedy and action films to period dramas are going to be released in the second month of the year. Several actors like Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor and Junaid Khan are going to try their luck at the box office. Let us know which films are ready to entertain the audience this month.

Loveyapa

'Loveyapa' is a romantic comedy film which will be released on February 7, 2025. This film is directed by Advait Chandan. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be seen in the lead roles in it. This film will mark their theatrical debut as they have only featured in a Netflix film to date. 'Loveyapa' is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Love Today'. The story of the film is about young lovers, which has been tried to be presented in a comic style.

Badass Ravi Kumar

Himesh Reshammiya's film 'Badass Ravi Kumar' will also be released on February 7, 2025. It is an action-musical film, starring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role. Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari and Sunny Leone will also be seen in important roles. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of excitement among the audience. This is a spin-off of Ravi Kumar from his hit film 'The Xpose'

Chhaava

'Chhava' starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna is set to release on February 14, 2025. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal has played the lead role in the film. 'Chhaava' is produced by Maddock Films and directed by Lakshman Utekar.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is a romantic comedy film. It will hit the big screen on February 21, 2025. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Earlier, he has directed a hit film like 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Also Read: Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force earns more than Shahid Kapoor's Deva on Saturday