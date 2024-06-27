Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal step out in all smiles for dinner date with family | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal went for dinner

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are the talk of the town. Once again, the couple have captured the hearts of their fans. After tying the knot on June 23 in a joyous ceremony attended by Bollywood glitterati, the lovebirds made their first public appearance post marriage, as they stepped out for a intimate dinner date with family and close friends.

Taking to Instagram, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the video in which the duo are all smiles, spotted in a restaurant in Mumbai. Dressed to impress, Sonakshi Sinha exuded elegance in a stunning red silk dress complemented by heels and a sparkling white clutch. On the other hand Zaheer looked dashing in a white shirt adorned with black leaf motifs, perfectly matching his bride's grace. Both Sonakshi and Zaheer posed for the paparazzi outside the restaurant with a cheerful smile. They were then seen entering the restaurant and greeting their closed ones with warm hugs.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

The couple's first public appearance comes shortly after a heartfelt civil marriage ceremony at Sonakshi's home, which was a warm affair attended by their parents and close relatives. Sharing the pictures of the joyous moments from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi expressed profound gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon them.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," the actress wrote.

Following the intimate wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a celebratory bash that saw the attendance of Bollywood icons like Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, and Raveena Tandon, marking the start of their journey together amidst friends and family. The couple wore ivory outfits for the wedding, with Sonakshi later switching into a gold and red saree, and Zaheer opting for a white kurta with red underlay.

