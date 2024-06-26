Sonakshi Sinha shuts down trolls commenting on her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the film titled Double XL.

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha is now officially married. She tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal this month in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding of the celebrity couple has been in the news for a couple of weeks now and is still one of the top trends on social media. The duo has been receiving congratulatory messages from their friends from the film fraternity and fans across the world. However, there is a section of people on social media, who trolled Sonakshi for her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer.

Although Sonakshi has refrained herself from addressing to trolls directly with a public statement, she recently took a stand against these trolls on Instagram. An Instagram user named Prasad Bhat, who is an animator, shared a post on the platform, which talked about love being a universal religion. In the post, he also congratulated the newlyweds for their new beginning. Sharing the post, Sonakshi wrote, ''Truest words!! This is adorable! Thank you.''

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha married her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Their wedding was done with a lot of simplicity. They had a registered marriage and then hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi and Zaheer's family members, people from the industry also attended it. Many artists like Salman Khan, Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha attended their reception party.

Zaheer made a Bollywood debut in 2019 with the romantic drama Notebook, which was produced by Salman Khan. Zaheer and Sonakshi were also introduced by Salman. Later, the duo also appeared in the film Double XL, which also featured Huma Qureshi.

