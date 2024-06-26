Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: Popular songs picturised on the 'Ishaqzaade' actor

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM HIS SONGS Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 39th birthday today.

Arjun Kapoor turned 39 today, June 26, 2024. The actor celebrated his special day with his friends and family members at his Juhu residence in Mumbai. The birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others. If you are Arjun Kapoor's die-hard fan, we have sorted and filtered out a list of songs pictured on him from his popular Bollywood flicks. Check them out below.

Mast Magan (2 States)

The romantic number is from the 2014 film 2 States. The music video of the song features Arjun and Alia Bhatt. It is composed by ace trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy and is sung by Arijit Singh and Chanmayi. Mast Magan became a chartbuster soon after its release and remained on the top of the charts for several weeks.

Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday)

The music album of Gunday was one of the most successful music albums of 2014. One of the songs 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' topped various charts in India across several platforms. The song was penned by Irshad Kamil while its Bengali version was written by Bappi Lahiri and Gautam Susmit.

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga (Half Girlfriend)

The song is from the 2017 romantic drama flick titled Half Girlfriend. The song is picturised on Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor and is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. The music of the track is composed by Mithoon and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The reprise version is sung by Arijit Singh titled Pal Bhar (Chaahunga Reprise). There is also another female version, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi, is sung by Shraddha Kapoor.

Chokra Jawaan

The song is from Arjun Kapoor's debut film as an actor, Ishaqzaade. The peppy number features himself and Gauahar Khan. Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani have lent voices to the song. Chokra Jawaan also won several accolades.

High Heels Te Nachche (Ki and Ka)

The song is from the 2016 release Ki and Ka, starring Arjun and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Jaz Dhami, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Aditi Singh Sharma lent their voices to the song.