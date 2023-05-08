Neeyat: Vidya Balan starrer murder mystery to release on THIS date; first look out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYABALAN Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat to release on THIS date

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming murder mystery 'Neeyat'. Helmed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. It has been produced by Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment. The murder mystery is all set to release on July 7. Recently, the first poster for the film was unveiled.

On Monday, Vidya Balan took to her Instagram account and shared the first poster of her upcoming film. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Motives will be revealed! Secrets will shock! #Neeyat releases on 7th July 2023 only in theatres." The poster offers a glimpse into the world of 'Neeyat'.

The suspenseful thriller follows the story of an unconventional detective, portrayed by Vidya Balan, as she investigates a series of mysterious murders at a billionaire's party where every suspect hides secrets.

Anu Menon, known for her work on the hit series 'Killing Eve', has co-written the upcoming film 'Neeyat' with Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani, with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

The film marks Vidya Balan's return to theatres after a successful run on digital platforms with three highly acclaimed films. She previously appeared in Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa, all of which were headed for digital release in the pandemic. Her last film on the big screen was Mission Mangal, which was released in 2019 with Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, the actress will also appear in the film Lovers, in which she will share screen space with Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

