Debut at 12, lead at 16, wedding at 19: This actress’s story is pure cinema | Birthday special She lived a full-blown Bollywood life before turning 20. This star’s journey—from child actor to icon—is more gripping than any script she ever read.

Veteran actress Mumtaz is one of those actresses who started her career at an early age and became a superstar based on her hard work. She featured in several great Bollywood films like 'Khilona', 'Ram Aur Shyam' and 'Do Raaste'.

Not only this, she worked with big actors like Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Jitendra and Amitabh Bachchan. Today, on 31 July, she is celebrating her 78th birthday. On such an occasion, let's have a look at some interesting facts related to the actress.

Her journey began far from the spotlight

Mumtaz was born on July 31, 1947, to Abdu Salim Askari, a dry fruit seller. Her mother, Shadi Habib Aga, belonged to Iran. Her father was from the Imam's family. Mumtaz's parents got divorced just a year after her birth. Her mother and aunt were junior artists in films. Her elder sister, Mallika, married actor Randhawa, the brother of actor Dara Singh. And that's how she got introduced to the world of films.

She faced the camera at just 12

Mumtaz has done many great films in her career. She started acting at the age of 12 as a child actress in the film 'Sone ki Chidiya' released in the year 1958. After this, she worked in films like 'Vallah Kya Baat Hai', 'Stree' and 'Sehra' in the 1960s. Her first successful film was 'Mujhe Jeene Do Hai'.

By 16, she was the leading lady

Mumtaz was 16 years old when she got work as a lead actress in her first Bollywood film. These films include 'Faulad (1963)', 'Veer Bhimsen (1964)' and 'Rustom-e-Hind'. Dara Singh and Mumtaz worked together, where he was Rs 450,000 per film and Mumtaz's fee was Rs 250,000 per film. Both of them did 16 films together and out of these, 12 films were hits.

The love story that couldn’t be

Reportedly, Shammi Kapoor loved Mumtaz. He had also proposed to her for marriage. But Shammi Kapoor's family had a condition that Mumtaz would not work in films after marriage, to which she did not agree. Later, Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhwani in 1974. She was only 19 years of age. They have two daughters. Natasha Madhwani and Tanya Madhwani. The elder one is married to actor Fardeen Khan.

