Kingdom X review: Did Vijay Deverakonda starrer impress netizens? Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom gets a powerful start at the box office. Fans love his spy avatar, but reviews are mixed. Here’s what X (Twitter) is saying.

Vijay Deverakonda’s spy thriller Kingdom (titled Saamraajya in Hindi) has been released in theatres in multiple languages — and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The film is getting a mixed response from the audience. While the advance booking stats show that the film is having a rocking day 1 at the box office, netizens' reviews have been a bit overwhelming.

For the unversed, Deverakonda is seen in the role of a spy in the film, who goes to jail on a mission. The female lead of the film is Bhagyashri Borse and other than Vijay, the film also features Satyadev Kancharana in a pivotal role.

Kingdom movie release date and languages

Release Date: 31 July 2025

31 July 2025 Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi

Kingdom review: What X (Twitter) users are saying

While the first half of the film is getting appreciated on X, it seems like, despite the flaws in the film, Vijay's acting is impressing social media users. 'The has its high points but man, this Vijay guy is damn good. Watch it for him, people,' read a user's tweet. Another X user wrote, 'Kingdom does not work for me. This over-the-top action and overacting is certainly not my kind of cinema. 'Loving Vijay and Bhagyashri Borse chemistry in the film,' read another tweet. Let's have a look at some other X reviews here:

Kingdom advance booking: A strong Day 1 opening

Kingdom did well in advance booking, not only in India but also abroad. This is the reason why the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is expected to earn around Rs 18-20 crore, including pre-sales, premiere on its last opening day. These bookings will be enough for Vijay Deverakonda to achieve the biggest opening. For the unversed, Vijay's biggest opener to date is 'Kushi', which earned around Rs 26 crore worldwide. It featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.

More deets about Kingdom

Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, Kingdom is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse are seen in lead roles in the film. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

