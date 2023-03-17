Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway releases today: 6 Reasons why Rani Mukerji's film should be on your watchlist

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway releases today

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, brings back Rani Mukerji to the big screen in another heartwrenching story. The trailer of the film already struck a chord with the audience and Rani Mukerji's fantastic performance became the talk of the town. In the heartfelt drama, Rani is seen playing the role of a Bengali mother who is in Norway with her family when the system takes her kids away and she fights for their custody. Here are 6 reasons why this heartbreaking tale should be in you watchlist this weekend:

Rani as Mrs Chatterjee touches the soul

Rani Mukherji has proven to be a highly versatile artist with performances in films such as Mardaani, Aiyya, Hichki, and many others under her belt in the recent past. She took a year off after Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) and is now set to return to the big screen in a highly intense role as Debika Chatterjee, a mother of two, fighting for the custody of her kids in a foreign land.

It’s a true story

Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway is based on Sagarika Chakraborty's fight against Norway's childcare system, which shook the entire nation. Her plight and injustice, as well as the cultural intolerance she faced, compelled India's Foreign Ministry to join her in the custody battle. The film depicts how she fought not only for her children, but also for her ethnicity and the integrity of her country. Rani in one scene said, "Nahi, yeh Desh ka matter hain. Inko lagta hain ki hamara bhikari desh hain with no culture”.

Female centric movie

Bollywood is no longer all about heroes, and actresses have moved on from being abla naaris to being women of substance and strength, who stand up for their rights and speak out against injustice. There has been a wave of really successful and interesting women-centric films with ambitious and strong female leads. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway is unquestionably one of those films that leaves an ever lasting impression with its strong plot and powerful performance by Rani Mukerji.

SHE in direction

Female filmmakers and screenwriters are becoming more prominent as they continue to put forward women-centric stories with socially relevant films that are a mirror of society by doing some notable work and making their name in a male-dominated industry. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, is one such film with a strong and complex female lead. Ashima has outdone herself with her writing and direction, displaying a mother's gentle and loving side as well as her fierceness and focus when fighting for her children in this film.

Supporting cast with an impact

The supporting cast of this film has proven their mettle as it appears from the trailer. From an experienced actor like Neena Gupta to more contemporary actors like Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Balaji Gauri, all have brought their characters to life.

Highlights strong topics

The movie centers on motherhood and its challenges. It demonstrates how society's perception of the ideal mother varies by region and can sometimes cause problems due to cultural differences in today's world of widespread immigration. It also sheds light on Norway's lack of consideration and intolerance for cultural differences. The movie also sheds light on how some foreigners continue to regard India as a third-world country based on what little they know.

