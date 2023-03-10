Rani Mukerji gets emotional after meeting Sagarika Bhattacharya who inspired Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITSANINDITA Rani Mukerji and Sagarika Bhattacharya at the press conference of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

One of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, Rani Mukerji is back with a bang with her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Ever since the trailer has released, the actress has been gaining praise. Based on true events, the story is of an Indian mother, who fights with the government of Norway for the custody of her children. Rani packs a punch as a grieving mother who fights a nation to get back the custody of her children.

Recently, at a promotional event for the movie, Rani Mukerji broke down after when she met Sagarika Bhattacharya, the mother on whose life the film is inspired from. The event was hosted by Karan Johar, where Rani was overwhelmed with emotion when Karan announced that Sagarika is also present amongst them. As soon as she got to know this, Rani turned around and wiped her tears as Karan Johar tried to console her. Sagarika then went forward and gave Rani a tight hug, making the actor break into a smile.

Earlier the real-life hero, Sagarika reacted to the trailer and said, "It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another."

Rani has time and again impressed audiences with her performances. Now, she is back on the big screens in the role of a mother. Directed Ashima Chibber, she can be seen as a fierce woman fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children. Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

