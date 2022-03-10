Mission Majnu release date: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's film to hit theatres on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RSVPMOVIES Mission Majnu poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra

Siddhant Malhotra & Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film 'Mission Majnu' has a new release date. It is all set to hit the big screens on June 10. A tweet from producer Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP read: "The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India's most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022."

The production houses backing the film RSVP and Guilty By Association take the announcement to their official social media account.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil.

The film also marks the Hindi debut of India's sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial brings to the fore a fresh pair and it is Sidharth's next after the hit 'Shershaah' and Rashmika's much awaited debut after her monstrous blockbuster 'Pushpa'.

Talking about the film, Rashmika had earlier said that her Hindi debut film has given her many firsts. "Firsts are always the most special, and 'Mission Majnu' being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people," she said.

"'Mission Majnu' has given me so many firsts - from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn't have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu," she added.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

Earlier the film was set to release on May 13.