Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYDEVGN Maidaan New Release Date: Ajay Devgn's sports drama to release in Independence Week 2021

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced the new release date of his sports drama Maidaan. While fans were gearing up to watch Ajay as a football coach in the film, scheduled to be released on November 27, it has been pushed to next year in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The actor revealed that the film will hit the screens in Independence Week 2021 on 13th August.

Sharing a poster of Maidaan, Ajay Devgn wrote, "2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021" In the wfilm, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Earlier in January 2019, actor Ajay Devgn has treated fans with the first look posters of the sports drama Maidaan. He shared the poster saying, "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki.#Maidaan” He had shared another poster with the details of his look and wrote, “Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai”.Check out the posters here-

Talking about the film, Ajay had told PTI in an interview, “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me.”

Directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma, Maidaan is being produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. The screenplay is written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah. Earlier, it was slated to release on November 27 this year but due to coronsvirus pandemic and lockdown, the shooting was stalled.

Also, the 16-acre, high-maintenance set that was built for the Ajay Devgn's Maidaan was dismantled owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown and the monsoon season.

Producer Boney Kapoor has shared, "We built a massive outdoor set covering a 16-acre plot around Mumbai, with all the production infrastructure. Just as the shoot was getting underway, the pandemic hit the world." He added, "The set has now been dismantled as rains are due to arrive in Mumbai. The rebuild will take at least two months, which will start in September at the earliest, so shooting can commence only in November."

Boney Kapoor had also revealed that the cast had shot all the indoor and some outdoor, training portions in Lucknow and Kolkata.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is all set to announce a film based on the attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley. According to the film's description, it will narrate the "story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army". It is not clear if Ajay will star in the film. The cast and other crew are under finalisation. The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent faceoff in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh with the Chinese forces. The Galwan clash occurred at the south bank of the river, which flows in an east-west direction, before its confluence with Shayok river.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his next film Bhuj: The Pride of India. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. the film is slated to release on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

