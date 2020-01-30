Image Source : TWITTER Ajay Devgn shows ‘Indian football ka Golden phase’ with Maidaan latest poster

Ajay Devgn is just not ready to leave the limelight. Fans were still living the magic of his role of Tanhaji in the recently released period film that the actor gave them another reason to be excited. After sharing a teaser poster of his next film Maidaan, Ajay on Thursday shared his first look from the film. The actor shared a poster on social media in which he is seen on the field with his team, gearing up to coach them and take football to another level.

Ajay Devgn shared the poster saying, "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki.#Maidaan” He shared another poster with the details of his look and wrote, “Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai”.Check out the posters here-

In Maidaan, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Earlier on Tuesday, the actor shared the teaser poster of the film in which he didn’t unveil the faces of his team members but of several pairs of legs standing on a muddy football field in the rain. He wrote, “#MaidaanTeaser - Get ready for Maidaan! 27th November 2020.” Check out the poster here-

Talking about the film, Ajay had told PTI in an interview, “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me.”

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been credited for screenplay and dialogues, respectively. The film is scheduled to be released on November 27.

