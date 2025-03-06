Mahima Chaudhry's daughter steals limelight, netizens hail her as the 'cutest star kid' | Watch While Taimur and Jeh have always been tagged as the cutest star kids, last night, Mahima Chaudhary's daughter stole the limelight. Her looks are increasingly going viral on social media.

The craze for the children of Bollywood celebrities is also no less than their parents in the current era. Just like the stars, they too have a different fan following and remain in the limelight since childhood. They are not behind anyone in terms of fashion either. Their unique style is also seen in Bollywood parties and events. Be it Taimur, Raha or Aaradhya Bachchan, they add glamour to the gatherings on their own. Their videos go viral as soon as they are shot and something similar happened on Wednesday as well. It was just an another night, where a star kid stole all the limelight with her cute looks.

Mahima Chaudhry's daughter garners attention

This star kid who casts a spell on people with her charm is actress Mahima Chaudhry's daughter, Aryana Chaudhry. At the age of 17, she won people's hearts with her look and style. She has been spotted many times with her mother at events, but this time, she has been spotted at the premiere of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film 'Nadaaniyan'. She was seen in a floral print top with white trousers. Her brother and mother Mahima were also seen with her. It is significant to note that Mahima is playing Khushi Kapoor's mother in the Netflix film.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts

After spotting Aryana Chaudhary and her cuteness, people called her a carbon copy of her mother. Many people are comparing her with Mahima Chaudhary's character seen in 'Pardes'. A user wrote, 'She is cuter than her mother.' Another person wrote, 'She is the cutest star kid in the industry.'

Aryana lives with her mother after divorce

Let us tell you, Mahima Chaudhry married Bobby Mukherjee in 2006. The former couple has two kids, Aryana and a son. After her parents' divorce, Aryana lived with her mother. Currently, she is focusing on her studies and has not taken any decision about coming into films, but it is clear from her look that she can make a debut in films.

