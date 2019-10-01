Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
  Latest Bollywood News October 1: Deepika Padukone's report card, Laal Kaaptaan new poster
Latest Bollywood News October 1: Check out all the latest news and updates from the entertainment world.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 10:56 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Latest Bollywood News October 1: Deepika Padukone's report card, Celebs attend Viju Khote's funeral

Looking for Bollywood news? Want to know what is happening in the world of entertainment? We have got you covered. We have listed out top Entertainment news, videos, photos and highlights of the day.

Live updates : Bollywood News October 1

  • Oct 01, 2019 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaaptaan new poster out

    After intriguing posters and power-packed trailers, the makers have now released Laal Kaaptaan new poster featuring Saif Ali Khan and other casts.

  • Oct 01, 2019 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Maine Pyar Kiya singer Sharda Sinha gets stuck in Patna floods, rescued after 18 hours

    The entire country is worried about the waterlogging in Bihar capital Patna after heavy rains. Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha is one of the many who has been stuck in her Rajendra Nagar residence due to the floods. The singer recently asked for help from the government through social media as she was unable to get out of her house. Water had accumulated all around her and she was in grave danger. Read Full story here

  • Oct 01, 2019 10:42 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Satyameva Jayate 2 first look posters out

    Bollywood actor John Abraham is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2, which is slated to hit the big screens on October 2 next year. The film, which also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead, will be directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The first look posters are out now.

