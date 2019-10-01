Latest Bollywood News October 1: Deepika Padukone's report card, Laal Kaaptaan new poster

Looking for Bollywood news? Want to know what is happening in the world of entertainment? We have got you covered. We have listed out top Entertainment news, videos, photos and highlights of the day.
Looking for Bollywood news? Want to know what is happening in the world of entertainment? We have got you covered. We have listed out top Entertainment news, videos, photos and highlights of the day.
After intriguing posters and power-packed trailers, the makers have now released Laal Kaaptaan new poster featuring Saif Ali Khan and other casts.
New poster of #LaalKaptaan... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/mzg997Cu2y— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2019
The entire country is worried about the waterlogging in Bihar capital Patna after heavy rains. Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha is one of the many who has been stuck in her Rajendra Nagar residence due to the floods. The singer recently asked for help from the government through social media as she was unable to get out of her house. Water had accumulated all around her and she was in grave danger. Read Full story here
Bollywood actor John Abraham is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2, which is slated to hit the big screens on October 2 next year. The film, which also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead, will be directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The first look posters are out now.
Trending News
Top News