  5. Laal Rang 2: Randeep Hooda will be back in 'darker, meaner, violent' sequel; fans are 'super excited'

Laal Rang 2 will star Randeep hooda. He will also produce the film. The first film revolved around the blood trade business and illegal blood banks.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2023 19:19 IST
Laal Rang 2
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEPHOODA Laal Rang 2 will go on the floors soon

Laal Rang 2: Randeep Hooda is all set to reprise his role of Shankar in Syed Ahmad Afzal's Laal Rang 2 which is a sequel to the 2016 film Laal Rang. Laal Rang was set in Haryana. It was a dark comedy-drama that revolved around the blood trade business and Shankar (Randeep) was shown as the owner of an illegal blood bank.

Randeep, who is known for Highway, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Kick, Sultan, among others, shed light on his role and donning the cap of a producer. He said, "Shankar Malik is one character that will always stay close to my heart, the film even after seven years stays relevant and has a dedicated fan-base to it. This is what has compelled me to embark on this new journey as a producer too with a lot of joy and a sense of responsibility towards it."

Director Syed Ahmed Afzal also briefed about his film as he shared: "We are extremely excited to begin the madness again, the storyline is dark, murky and lays the perfect plinth for an enchanting film and we once again have a chance to deliver something memorable. The essence of the sequel shall remain akin to the original. This sequel will be darker, meaner, violent and yet funny."

Akshay Oberoi and Pia Bajpiee will also reprise their roles from the first part. The search is on for the new additions to the second part. Laal Rang 2 : Khoon Chusva is produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films and Jelly Bean Entertainment Co Produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal. The film is slated to go on floors soon.

Read: When Amitabh Bachchan met Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh | Viral Video

Fans react to Laal Rang 2 announcement 

Fans of Laal Rang took to social media to share their excited reactions to the sequel announcement. "I am super excited for this amazing movie Laal Rang part 2 and really gonna watch this one (sic)," wrote one. Another said, "I'm very excited for this movie. This will be best movie (sic)."

Read: The Night Manager Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor lock horns in Indian remake 

 

(With IANS inputs)

