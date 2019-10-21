Laal Kaptaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Was Saif Ali Khan's revenge saga successful during first weekend?

One of the much-awaited films of 2019- Laal Kaptaan released last Friday with a hope to entertain the masses. The Saif Ali Khan starrer, as per the box office numbers, has been unsuccessful in making the people rush to the theatres despite him playing an intriguing role of a Naga Sadhu. The film saw a clash with Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil which reportedly opened up at higher numbers.

The Navdeep Singh directorial film also stars Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Sonakshi Sinha witnessed its first opening weekend with hope of decent collection in box office numbers. Saif in the film is seen playing the role of Naga sadhu named Gossain, and the story revolves around late 18th century Bundelkhand.

The IANS reviewed the film as, "Laal Kaptaan' is a film gone wrong. It stumps you, not because it is yet another new-age Bollywood effort that tries being different and ends up a misadventure, but because you notice the director's name in the credits is Navdeep Singh. Isn't this the same man who made the absolutely thrilling "NH10" a while back, and the simply outstanding "Manorama Six Feet Under" before this?"

