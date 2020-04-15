Kriti Kharbanda makes beau Pulkit Samrat give her a champi, shares video

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made their relationship official while promoting Pagalpanti

Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are sharing quality time amid lockdown. The lovebirds are keeping their fans entertained by sharing a glimpse of their daily life during the quarantine. On Wednesday, Kriti took to Instagram to share a video of Pulkit in which he can be seen giving her a head massage. In the caption, Kriti mentioned that now her new aim in life is to make Pulkit give her champi.

“First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)," she captioned the video.

Pulkit and Kriti made their relationship official while promoting Pagalpanti. When asked about her dating rumours, Kriti, in an interview with ET Times said, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

Before dating Kriti, Pulkit was married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira. Shweta is "rakhi-sister" of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The couple married in November 2014 and separated a year later. After the separation, there were rumours that Pulkit briefly dated Yami Gautam.

Pulkit and Kriti will soon be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage