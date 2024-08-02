Khel Khel Mein Trailer: Akshay Kumar and friends play unusual game which reveals their personal secrets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khel Khel Mein also marks return of Fardeen Khan in Bollywood.

The much-awaited trailer of Khel Khel Mein is finally out. Starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles, the film is releasing in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2024. As per the trailer, the lead cast of the film are best friends and decide to meet up for a party. After gathering together, all the girls decide to play a game with which all of them will have to unlock their mobile phones and put it on the table. Soon after, they start receiving personal messages and calls from those people whom they would avoid to take when they are around their loved ones. This creates utter embrassment for most of them, as they are unable to give excuses to their loved ones.

Check out the hilarious trailer here:

Khel Khel Mein Release

It was originally supposed to be released in September. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement.

Box Office Clash

The film will be clashing with two other Bollywood releases. One is Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Stree 2 while the other one is John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa, the trailer of which was unveiled on August 1. It will be interesting to see which film outshines in this clash. However, it will be a treat for the movie lovers, as they will get a chance to choose from variety of genres to watch in theatres.

