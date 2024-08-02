Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan drops fun BTS video from sets, announces film wrap | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release on Diwali this year.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and announced the wrap up of his much-awaited flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He shared a behind-the-scene video from the sets of the film wherein he along with the entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can be seen celebrating the completion of shooting by cutting a large cake. ''Arey pagalo Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali,'' he wrote in the caption.

See the video:

About the film

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Earlier this year, several reports claimed that the upcoming film will feature a face-off between Vidya and Madhuri Dixit Nene. It is claimed that both will perform on the song 'Aami Je Tomar'. According to media reports, this song will be shot keeping in mind all the main characters of the film. It is being said that 'Rooh Baba' i.e. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in this song along with Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

A couple of months ago, Kartik was spotted in Kolkata in the get-up of Rooh Baba. He was seen standing in the middle of the road on the famous Howrah Bridge of Kolkata. A queue of taxis is also seen behind him, which is enough to tell that the actor has created a traffic jam in Howrah. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali this year.

