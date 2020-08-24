Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PERFECTWOMANPVTLTD Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday starrer will take you on a fun ride

Ever since Maqbool Khan directorial 'Khaali Peeli' was announced, fans were excited to see the fresh pairing of young stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday on the screen. The fans can finally take a sigh of relief as the makers have finally shared the teaser of the film on Monday that gives a glimpse of their chase on the Mumbai roads. Announcing the release of the one-minute-long teaser, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Shaano की बसती मे आ रेला hai ik डेढ़ शना to Chal abb batti bujha, aur dekh #KhaaliPeeli ka teaser Directed by @macriaan. Coming soon." In the same, the two of them can be seen mouthing the 'Bambaiyya' lingo and are on a run as the cops chase them.

The film happens to be an action-packed entertainer as Ishaan is seen indulging in some punching and kicking. The duo is seen running away in their taxi named 'Khaali Peeli' with a peculiar number plate, 6969. The duo escapes with some cash and jewellery after getting into some kind of lafda (trouble). Ananya also shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Khaali Peeli Chale toh तीखी छुरी, phate toh धमाका! Bole toh बवाल hai yeh ladki Bachke rehna nahi toh #KhaaliPeeli lafda ho jaayega Directed by @macriaan Coming soon!

Have a look at their posts here:

The film apart from Ishaan and Ananya stars Pataal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat. It is backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra and Zee Studios and written by Yash Keswani and Sima Aggarwal.

Watch Khaali Peeli teaser here:

The film went on floors in September last year and was all set to hit the theatres on June 12. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its release has been stalled.

