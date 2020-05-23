Saturday, May 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Kartik Aaryan crashes Karan Johar's Instagram live session questioning his white hair

Kartik Aaryan crashes Karan Johar's Instagram live session questioning his white hair

When Karan Johar was engaged in a live interaction with his Instagram followers, Kartik Aaryan made his appearance with a question, asking: "Bhala aap ke baal mere daanto se safed kaise (why are your hair whiter than my sparkling whites)".

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2020 14:59 IST
Kartik Aaryan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Karan Johar broke into laughter following Kartik Aaryan's comment on his live chat.

Actor Kartik Aaryan decided to crash Karan Johar's Instagram live session to leave his fans in splits. When the filmmaker was engaged in a live interaction with his Instagram followers, Kartik Aaryan made his appearance with a question, asking: "Bhala aap ke baal mere daanto se safed kaise (why are your hair whiter than my sparkling whites)". Karan, who was sporting a white hair look, broke into laughter following Kartik's comment. "Kartik I’m loving your series and I love your interaction with your mom at home," Karan Johar said in response to Kartik's comment.

Kartik returned to comment again just before the filmmaker was about to sign off the live chat. "Karan please tell everyone this was not a paid promotion of Koki Poochega," the actor said in the comments session.

Karan Johar laughed off at Kartik's comment, adding: “I don’t do paid promotions and I genuinely think that Kartik is genius in what he’s doing. I just said, because I meant it.”

Kartik appeared on Karan’s show Koffee With Karan last year and will be working with Karan Johar for the first time with Dostana 2.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X