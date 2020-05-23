Kartik Aaryan crashes Karan Johar's Instagram live session questioning his white hair

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar broke into laughter following Kartik Aaryan's comment on his live chat.

Actor Kartik Aaryan decided to crash Karan Johar's Instagram live session to leave his fans in splits. When the filmmaker was engaged in a live interaction with his Instagram followers, Kartik Aaryan made his appearance with a question, asking: "Bhala aap ke baal mere daanto se safed kaise (why are your hair whiter than my sparkling whites)". Karan, who was sporting a white hair look, broke into laughter following Kartik's comment. "Kartik I’m loving your series and I love your interaction with your mom at home," Karan Johar said in response to Kartik's comment.

Kartik returned to comment again just before the filmmaker was about to sign off the live chat. "Karan please tell everyone this was not a paid promotion of Koki Poochega," the actor said in the comments session.

Karan Johar laughed off at Kartik's comment, adding: “I don’t do paid promotions and I genuinely think that Kartik is genius in what he’s doing. I just said, because I meant it.”

Kartik appeared on Karan’s show Koffee With Karan last year and will be working with Karan Johar for the first time with Dostana 2.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage