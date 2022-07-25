Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Shershaah, Gunjan Saxena & other Bollywood films that depict valour of Indian army

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: July 26, 2022 marks the completion of 23 years of the Kargil War, which is celebrated as the Kargil Diwas. This day is dedicated to the heroes of the Indian Army who lost their lives back in 1999 but ensured India's win over Pakistan. Kargil War which lasted over 60 days in Ladakh's Kargil, India saw Indian Bravehearts ousting the neighbouring nation's military forces and taking back control of the high outposts in the region. Over the years many Bollywood directors have tried to bring the ground realities of the Kargil War to the big screen for the audience. There's no denying the fact there have been a few films such as Shershaah, Gunjan Saxena, LOC that always leave us feeling proud of our nation. As we remember our Indian soldiers who fought for the country, let's watch these Bollywood films to keep the flame of patriotism and love for our country keep burning in our hearts.

Shershaah

Shershaah, the Sidharth Malhotra- starrer war drama is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War.

LOC: Kargil

Based on the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan, LOC: Kargil is one of the finest war-action drama that depicted the courage and valour of the Indian army. It features Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Akkineki Nagarjuna and Sanjay Dutt among others.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical drama film. It sees Janhvi Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first Indian female air-force pilots in combat (arrived with second set of crew after Sreevidya Rajan). The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.

Lakshya

A 2004 war-drama coming-of-age film directed by Farhan Akhtar stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. It is also based on the 1999 Kargil War and portrays the story of Karan Sheirgill, an aimless and lazy boy from Delhi who joins the Indian Army and transforms himself into a soldier to make his girlfriend Romila Dutta proud of him.

Tango Charlie

Tango Charlie released in 2005 and follows paramilitary man Tarun Chauhan's (Bobby Deol) journey from young border guard recruit to war-hardened fighter in the Indian Border Security Force. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Tanisha, Nandana Sen and Sudesh Berry.

