Kareena Kapoor Khan or Karisma Kapoor, who has a bigger net worth? Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 45th birthday today. On the occasion, let's have a look at their net worth.

New Delhi:

Karisma Kapoor and her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan have both achieved significant fame in Bollywood. They have also amassed considerable wealth in their respective careers.

On the occasion of Kareena's 45th birthday, let's have a look at her net worth and let's find out among the two Kapoor sisters, who has more means of capital.

Karisma Kapoor's net worth

Karisma Kapoor, the eldest daughter of actor Randhir Kapoor and actress Babita, was born on June 25, 1974. From an early age, she was exposed to a filmy atmosphere at home and became an actress at the age of 16. Throughout her career, Karisma has given many excellent films like "Raja Hindustani," "Hero No. 1," "Saajan Chale Sasural," "Dil To Pagal Hai," "Jeet," "Raja Babu," "Coolie No. 1," and "Hum Saath Saath Hain."

With a career that has spanned more than three decades, Karisma Kapoor has built a solid financial foundation for herself. According to several media reports cited by News18, her net worth is estimated to be between Rs 90 and Rs 120 crore. A report by DNA adds that her former husband, Sunjay Kapur, had secured a Rs 14 crore bond for Karisma and their children, with the Rs 10 lakh monthly interest from it reportedly covering their regular expenses.

Kareena Kapoor's net worth

Kareena Kapoor Khan followed in the footsteps of her parents and elder sister, Karisma, and pursued a career in Bollywood. Kareena was born in September 1980 and became an actress at the age of 20. Kareena, who made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film "Refugee," has starred in such notable films as "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," "Crew," "Veere Di Wedding," "Jab We Met," "3 Idiots," "Bodyguard," "Good News," "Aitraaz," "Talaash," and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan."

According to TOI, Kareena Kapoor Khan has built an impressive fortune over the years. Her net worth is estimated at around Rs 485 crore, with the bulk of it coming from her stellar acting career. She reportedly charges Rs 10–12 crore per film, while her brand endorsements fetch her another Rs 5 crore each. The actress lives with her family in a lavish Bandra home worth Rs 103 crore and also co-owns the iconic Pataudi Palace, which is valued at an astounding Rs 800 crore.

Also Read: Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, South Indian actors who have been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award