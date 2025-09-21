Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, South Indian actors who have been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award Mohanlal is set to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Let's have a look at other South Indian actors who have been honoured with this prestigious award.

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Mohanlal will be awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, one of the most prestigious awards in Indian cinema. This award will be given for his contributions to cinema. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the actor on receiving the award.

Several South Indian actors have previously been honoured with this award in the past as well. Let's have a look at the full list here.

BN Reddy

BN Reddy was a film director, producer, and screenwriter in Telugu cinema. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1974 for his contributions to cinema. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1974. Reddy received National Film Awards for the films Bangaru Papa, Bhagya Rekha, and Rangula Ratnam. He also received a Filmfare Award for Bangaru Panjaram.

LV Prasad

LV Prasad was a film director, producer, actor, and businessman. He worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1982. He was awarded the National Film Award for the films Mangaiyar Thilakam and Dharya Bharatalu. He also received a Filmfare Award for the Bollywood film Khilona (1970).

B Nagi Reddy

B Nagi Reddy was a Telugu film producer. He also worked in Hindi. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1986. He received the National Film Award for the Kannada film Maduve Madinodu. He also received Filmfare Awards for the Telugu films Mayabazar and Gundamma Katha.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Akkineni Nageswara Rao was an actor and film producer in Telugu cinema. His career spanned seven decades. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1990. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1968, the Padma Bhushan in 1988, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2011. Rao received Filmfare Awards for his films Sudigundalu, Marapurani Manishi, Aatma Bandhuvulu, and Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu. He was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1988.

Rajkumar

Rajkumar was a prominent actor and singer in Kannada cinema. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Award in 1995 and the Padma Bhushan in 1983. His 39 films have been remade 63 times in different languages. In 2011, the Chief Minister of Karnataka announced the Bharat Ratna for him. He acted in films such as Satya Harishchandra, Mayura, and Bhakt Prahlad.

Sivaji Ganesan

Sivaji Ganesan was an actor and film producer in Tamil cinema. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions to cinema in 1996. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1966 and the Padma Bhushan in 1984. He acted in 288 films in his career. In addition to Tamil, he also worked in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan is a Malayalam film director, screenwriter, and producer. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions to cinema in 2004. He has been awarded the National Film Award seventeen times. His best-known films include Naalu Pennungal, Anantharam, and Mukhamukham.

D Ramanaidu

D Ramanaidu was a film director in Telugu cinema. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2009 for his contributions to Indian cinema. He was awarded the National Film Award for the films Asukh and Hope.

K Balachander

K Balachander was an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter in Tamil cinema. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2010 for his contributions to Indian cinema. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1987. He has a total of eight National Film Awards to his name. He received a Filmfare Award for the film Ek Duje Ke Liye.

K Viswanath

K Viswanath was a director, screenwriter, actor, and lyricist in Telugu cinema. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992. He received the National Film Award for the film Shankarabharanam.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is considered a Tamil cinema actor. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019. He has also worked in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam cinema. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He has seven National Film Awards and one Filmfare Award.

