Karanvir Bohra excited about his web show 'The Casino'

Karanvir Bohra's The Casino is the 10-episode series which tells the story of a rich yet humble boy, Vicky, who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino.

May 07, 2020
Directed by Hardik Gajjar, "The Casino" will stream on ZEE5 from June 12.

Actor Karanvir Bohra is eagerly waiting for the launch of his web show, titled "The Casino". "The show is a complete package and will set the game right. It is a glamorous and larger-than-life show about a reluctant heir to the casino, who is trying to find his way in this deceitful world of thrill, action, and drama. The show has something to offer to everyone in the room. I am super thrilled," Karanvir said.

The 10-episode series tells the story of a rich yet humble boy, Vicky, who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in high society. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Aindrita Ray, Dhanveer Singh, Mantra and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles.

