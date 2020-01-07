Image Source : YOUTUBE Kangana Ranuat as Jaya all set to make her dream come true in Panga title track, watch

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her flawless performances, is all set to impress everyone yet again with her next ‘Panga’. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The trailer of ‘Panga’ was unveiled recently and it garnered a lot of appreciation from all the corners. Even Bollywood celebs were all praises for the trailer and Kangana’s performance. After the trailer, the makers have dropped its title track.

The song will surely stir your emotions and make you believe that age can not stop one from living their dream, only if you have the determination and backing of your loved ones. The song is a lively and energetic number with lyrics to keep you motivated and vocals that sound refreshing.

The official Twitter handle of Kangana Ranaut team shared the song and wrote, "Apne sapno ke liye zor se bolo Le #Panga #PangaTitleTrack

Out Now".

In the song, we get a glimpse of Richa Chadha as well who seems to motivate Kangana aka Jaya to take ‘Panga’ with life. Crooned by Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar & Siddharth Mahadevan, Le Panga is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars Neena Gupta too as Kangana’s mother and her glimpse we saw in the trailer of the film. Promotions of Panga have kicked off with Kangana and team flying to Pune to launch the song, Le Panga. The film’s trailer got an overwhelming response from fans.

Panga is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.