Businessman in debt, whose first wife died in plane crash, is now married to the richest Bollywood actress Today, we are going to tell you about an actress's husband, who was once heavily in debt. Moreover, life hit rock bottom when his first wife died in a plane crash.

Bollywood's bubbly actress Juhi Chawla won the hearts of the audience with her smile and brilliant acting in the 1990s. Her films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Darr', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' and 'Ishq' were superhits. But Juhi always kept her personal life away from the limelight. In 1995, she secretly married businessman Jay Mehta, as she feared that the news of the marriage might affect her popularity. For the unversed, Jay Mehta is a billionaire businessman, chairman of Mehta Group and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Jay Mehta's early life and tragedy

Jay Mehta was born on January 18, 1961. He graduated from Columbia University and did his MBA from the International Institute of Management Development, Switzerland. His first marriage was in 1984 to Sujata Birla, who was the sister of Yash Birla of the Birla Group. But in 1990, Sujata died in the crash of Indian Airlines Flight 605. This accident shocked Jay deeply. After this, he met Juhi Chawla through Rakesh Roshan. Initially, there was friendship between them, which later turned into love.

Owner of a company worth 4171 crores

Jay Mehta is the chairman of the Mehta Group, whose net worth is more than Rs 4171 crores (500 million dollars). This company works in areas like cement, packaging, horticulture and building materials. Jai and Juhi live in a luxurious house in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, which has two full floors. His daughter Jhanvi and son Arjun are also taking an interest in the family business.

For the unversed, in 2024, Juhi Chawla has received the honour of being India's richest actress. According to the Hurun Rich List 2024, her wealth is Rs 4600 crores ($580 million), which is the highest among all the other beauties. She is only behind her close friend Shah Rukh Khan in the list of richest actors.

Partnership with Shah Rukh Khan for KKR

In 2007, Jay Mehta, along with Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan, bought Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for $75 million (about Rs 624 crore). At that time, his business was going through a difficult phase, but he took this risk. Today, KKR is one of the most successful franchises of the IPL, winning the title three times. Jay calls it the best investment of his life.

Juhi and Jay's love story

Juhi and Jay met at a dinner party. Juhi told in an interview that at the time of marriage, she was saddened by the death of her mother and was worried about her career. But her mother-in-law advised her to continue acting. Today, Juhi and Jay have been married for three decades, and their daughter Jhanvi has represented KKR in the IPL 2025 auction.

