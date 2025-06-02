CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Binita Chetry making history at Britain's Got Talent 2025 Binita Chetry, who made India proud with her one-of-a-kind performances in Britain's Got Talent 2025, has secured third place in the competition, after which the Chief Minister of Assam has also congratulated her.

New Delhi:

In the grand finale of Britain's Got Talent 2025, nine-year-old Binita Chetry of India hoisted the flag on the strength of her talent and hard work. Binita not only mesmerised the audience with her dance on stage, but also made India proud on the international stage. After her performance, she stood third and now congratulations have started pouring in from all over the country.

Assam CM congratulates Binita Chetry

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared a special message on social media praising this little artist from Assam. He said that Binita has won everyone's heart from the Brahmaputra to the Thames. In this video shared on X, Binita can be seen standing with her co-contestants in the final.

Binita becomes the first Indian finalist

Binita Chhetri has become the first Indian contestant to reach the finals in the history of 'Britain's Got Talent'. While British magician Harry Moulding won the finals, LED dance group 'The Blackouts' secured the second position. But the emotional connection that Binita's performance created with the audience was no less than a victory. Binita became the second runner-up of the show.

During the finals, when the anchor asked Binita about her journey, she innocently said, 'I am very proud of myself and this experience is the most special moment of my life.' On hearing this, the audience filled the entire hall with thunderous applause.

Wishes to meet Himanta Mama

Binita said in a statement, 'I want to meet Chief Minister Himanta Mama in Guwahati. I want to express my gratitude for the support he has given in my journey.'

The winner of the show gets Rs 3 crore

'Britain's Got Talent' is an international platform and for talents like Binita, it is like a dream come true. While the winner of the show got a prize money of 250,000 pounds (approximately Rs. 3 crores) and a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show, Binita also proved with her innocence, confidence and art that age is never the limit to success.

