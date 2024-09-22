Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan fight in deep water in Devara: Part 1 release trailer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Devara: Part 1 release trailer is out now

Junior NTR's much-awaited film Devara: Part 1 is going to hit the theatres. There is already a buzz about the film and now the makers have made another move to increase the curiosity of the audience. Another trailer of Devara has been released, in which the action between Saif Ali Khan and Junior NTR has been shown in an even more powerful style than before. It is significant to note that Junior NTR is making a comeback as a solo hero after 6 years with Devara Part 1. He was seen sharing the screen with Ram Charan in the film RRR in 2022. Now he's all set to rock in Koratala Siva's film in a double role.

Devara release trailer is out

The release trailer of Devara: Part 1 has been released on social media on September 22. The video starts with a special sea, for which there is a war between Saif Ali Khan i.e. Bhairaa and Devara aka Junior NTR. Prakash Raj's voice can be heard, "Last night I had a terrible dream. Our sea has turned red with blood and this work has been done by my own hands." Though Bhaira and Devara will be seen face to face in Koratala Siva's much-awaited film, but before becoming a villain, Bhaira (Saif) will extend a hand of friendship to Devara (Junior NTR). Bhaira, to mislead Devara, tempts him to rule over the ocean. Then a woman warns Devara that his own people will stab him in the back. The woman tells Devara, "The coming days are not auspicious Devara, those whom you consider your own are not your own."

The 2-minute and 8-second long trailer will show Junior NTR's powerful fight scene, Saif Ali Khan's fierce avatar and Janhvi Kapoor's love as a village girl. She will also mark her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. The film is hitting the theatres on September 27.

