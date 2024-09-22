Prakash Raj's response to Pawan Kalyan's tweet on Tirupati's ladoos invites social media scrutiny

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prakash Raj's response to Pawan Kalyan's tweet has garnered attention

The news of the use of adulterated ghee in the 'laddu prasadam' of the famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) of Andhra Pradesh has shaken the whole country. A war of words has also started between Telugu film industry star actor Vishnu Manchu and pan India actor Prakash Raj on this. Being the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, superstar Pawan Kalyan has ordered an investigation of Tirupati laddu.

Pawan Kalyan had said in a post on Friday that people are very upset about the addition of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) in Tirupati Prasadam. He said that the TTD board formed by the full YSR Congress government of Andhra Pradesh has many questions to answer, while the current government is committed to taking as strict action as possible. Seems like his words didn't go well with Prakash Raj.

Here's how Prakash Raj reacted to Pawan Kalyan's tweet

Prakash has appealed to Pawan Kalyan not to make it a national issue and first find out the culprits and punish them. The Wanted actor wrote in his tweet, "Dear Pawan Kalyan ... this has happened in the state where you are the Deputy Chief Minister ... please investigate. Find the culprits and take strict action."

Prakash Raj further wrote, "Why are you creating apprehensions (sensation) and raising this issue at the national level ... there is already enough communal tension in our country." Telugu star Vishnu Manchu reacted to Prakash Raj's tweet on Saturday and advised him to remain calm and described Tirumala Laddu Prasad as a symbol of faith for crores of Hindus.

Vishnu Manchu raised questions on adding communal color

Vishnu Manchu is the president of the 'Movie Artists Association' (MMA). He wrote in the tweet, "Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has called for a thorough investigation and action to ensure the protection of such sacred traditions; When you are raising this issue, consider where exactly the communal colour is being added?" In response to this, Prakash said, "Ok Sivaya, I have my own point of view ... you have your own ... I have noted it." Seems like the matter has escalated a lot more than intended.

