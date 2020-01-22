John Abraham's killer look in Mumbai Saga is out, netizens call him ‘perfect gangster’

Image Source : TWITTER John Abraham's killer look in Mumbai Saga is out

John Abraham makes a killer, all-black style statement in the new still of his upcoming gangster drama Mumbai Saga, and netizens are going gaga over it. The film's director Sanjay Gupta shared the photo in which the actor is wearing a black outfit and leaning against a power bike. "You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of," Gupta captioned it.

Soon after the second look popped on the internet, netizens flooded the post with compliments for John Abraham. A fan wrote: "Another killer look of @TheJohnAbraham from #MumbaiSaga." Another tweeted: "#JohnAbraham's Look in #MumbaiSaga is just Fantastic." "Attitude @TheJohnAbraham brings in any character, is worth watching. Introducing @TheJohnAbraham as deadly and dangerous gangster from @_SanjayGupta 's gangster world," wrote another netizen. Check out the reactions here-

Earlier, Sanjay Gupta unveiled the first look of the actor on Twitter. In the picture, John Abraham could be seen sporting Tilak on his forehead as he glares towards the lens with an intense look on his face. Sharing the picture, Sanjay Gupta tweeted, "One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA. And of course Mr. Abraham like never before.”

Mumbai Saga is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film is scheduled to release on June 19. It is a multi-starrer project and boasts of names that include Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjeraker, Jacie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar. John will be seen essaying the role of an underworld don in the film. He had previously played the role of gangster Manya Surve in Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout At Wadala.

On the professional note, John had recently begun shooting for his another film called Attack along with Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also be seen in the sequel of his 2018 hit film Satyamev Jayate. Satyamev Jayate 2 will hit the theatres on October 2.

