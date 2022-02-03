John Abraham's 'Attack: part 1' to release in theaters on April 1

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JOHNABRAHAM_ON John Abraham in Attack: Part 1

Bollywood actor John Abraham on Thursday announced that his upcoming action film "Attack" will release theatrically on April 1. Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film is based on a true story of a hostage crisis. "Attack" stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the release date and share a poster of the film. "Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride. #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022," the 49-year-old actor wrote.

The release date of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially gearing to release in cinemas on Republic Day 2022, but was pushed due to the spike in COVID cases.

Earlier, John had also released the teaser of the film when Attack was supposed to release on Jan 28.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Witness the rise of a nation as future wars will be fought on the basis of technology and India builds its own artificial intelligent super soldier in order to combat the rampant terror Attacks plaguing it from within. They narrow down on one soldier who has lost everything he holds dear to him as he puts his life on the line for the greater good and to serve his nation."

“Attack” also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is jointly produced by Abraham's banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

(With PTI inputs)