John Abraham and Divya Khosla begin shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYAKHOSLAKUMAR John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar kick-started the shooting for 'Satyameva Jayate 2' in Lucknow

After a long wait, Actor John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar on Wednesday kick-started the shooting for the upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' in Lucknow. Recently, Divya took to her social media handle to share a picture from the sets, where in the duo and director Milap Zaveri can be seen posing for the camera.

Divya looks stunningly beautiful in a red-bordered white saree while on the other hand John is seen carrying a grey bandhgala jacket over white kurta. He is also sporting a badge featuring the Indian flag above his left pocket.

While sharing the picture, Divya wrote, ''Finally after a year & the half long wait my film #SatyamevaJayate2 goes on floor. Extremely Thankful for this opportunity. Thank You Godji Thank you @thejohnabraham @milapzaveri @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani Thank you to all my dearest Fans & wellwishers for your constant LOVE & Support #grateful #divyakhoslakumar #divians''.

Wishing Divya, a user wrote "Best Wish luck For ur Film Ma'am." While another user said "Congoooooooooooooooooo... Wishing you all for the best of best @divyakhoslakumar"

Dropping hearts, a fan said "Love you mam."

Based on the fight against the misuse of power, the film is a sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate.

Earlier, Milap Zaveri told Mumbai Mirror that on the first day, they will only shoot the lead pair John and Divya, and later, other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Anup Soni and Sahil Vaid will join in. He also said that the shooting locations in the city will be completely sealed off so that crowd cannot sneak in.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage