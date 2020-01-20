Jhund Poster: Amitabh Bachchan's first look from Nagraj Manjule’s film out

The first look poster of one of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films Jhund has been shared by the makers. The first poster shows the actor standing in the back posture in a slum-like backdrop and a football placed at one side. The still was shared by the actor himself on his Twitter handle in which he was seen dressed up in an all-blue outfit. The poster of the film which revolves around Vijay Barse, founder of the NGO Slum Soccer will definitely leave you asking for more.

In the film, Mr. Bachchan will be seen playing the role of an elderly football coach who trains slum kids to achieve glory in the sport. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Big B wrote alongside, "T 3415 - JHUND ... झुंड !! #Jhund." Have a look:

Jhund will be Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's debut in the Hindi film industry and his first collaboration with the megastar. The director is known for his hit movie ‘Sairat’. The producer Savita Hiremath in an interview to Mumbai Mirror revealed how they chose slum kids to act in the film. She said, "There were no ego hassles or hierarchy. Mr Bachchan was like a father figure to the kids who were from real slums, never sitting in his vanity van but with them. He taught them not just the rules of the game which he knows well, but also about life itself, through stories."

For quite some time, the actor has been sharing photos from the shooting of the film that has left everyone excited about the same. Have a look:

T 3014 - NAGPUR .. for 'Jhund' .. the new project by Nagraj , his first in Hindi, the maker of 'Sairat' the Marathi block buster .. a centre of attraction .. and NAGPUR, geographically apparently the centre of geographic India .. may the 2 centres thrive ! pic.twitter.com/e6GGMH3iSP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 3, 2018

The film has reportedly been shot in Faridabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Trivandrum. It is expected to release around May 8 this year.

